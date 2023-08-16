Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,399 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Expedia Group worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

