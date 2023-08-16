Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,399 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Expedia Group worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Expedia Group Price Performance
Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.
