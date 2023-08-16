Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 18,389 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Hasbro worth $30,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.