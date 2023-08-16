Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 16,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,016 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $56.48.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.