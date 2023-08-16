Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,927 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Middleby worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $447,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.