Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Greenbrook TMS Trading Down 5.2 %

GBNH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 67,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,262. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,272 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBNH shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

