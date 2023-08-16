Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.
Greenbrook TMS Trading Down 5.2 %
GBNH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 67,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,262. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,272 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Greenbrook TMS
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbrook TMS
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.