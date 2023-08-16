Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $431,099.68 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $431,099.68 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,130.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00270519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.29 or 0.00766505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00535954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00056766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00115025 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.