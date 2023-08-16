Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.06 million and $411,366.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,819.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00257252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.04 or 0.00717970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00534744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00056091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00107924 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

