Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of PNC stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
