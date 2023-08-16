Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,098 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,293,000. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,893,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.