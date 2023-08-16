Grove Bank & Trust Has $138,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 202,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

