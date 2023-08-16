Grove Bank & Trust Has $199,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

