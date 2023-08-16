Grove Bank & Trust Has $508,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.11.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $336.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.19 and its 200 day moving average is $322.18. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.35 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

