Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 388 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $98,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

