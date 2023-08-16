Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 91,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

