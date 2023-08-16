Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,028 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

