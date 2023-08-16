Grove Bank & Trust Sells 658 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in GSK were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

