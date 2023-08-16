Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.
Separately, Peel Hunt cut Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.
