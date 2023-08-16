Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Gulf Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gulf Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

