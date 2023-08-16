GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Buys A$62,490.00 in Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) insider Darryl McDonough purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,490.00 ($40,577.92).

GWA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

GWA Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

GWA Group Company Profile

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and CLARK brands.

