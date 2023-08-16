GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $87,124.21

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.48 million and $87,124.21 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002468 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

