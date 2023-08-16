Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in July

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,700. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,486. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

