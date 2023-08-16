Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) versus Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Financial Review

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bright Green has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bright Green and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Green and Happiness Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Green and Happiness Development Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.19) -3.95 Happiness Development Group $95.59 million 0.30 -$49.19 million $0.48 8.52

Bright Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Happiness Development Group. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Happiness Development Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bright Green



Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About Happiness Development Group



Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

