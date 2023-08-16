Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 157.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,651 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Harmony Biosciences worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
