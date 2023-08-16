Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days. Currently, 22.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,059,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $15,336,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $15,368,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

HRMY traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 116,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

