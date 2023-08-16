Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 6,126 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

