Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,867 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 46,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

