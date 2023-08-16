Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ResMed by 6,081.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,849. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Trading Up 1.4 %

RMD opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.14 and a twelve month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.