Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

