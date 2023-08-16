Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.08 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 63.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 321.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Illumina by 1,944.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,720 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $176.02 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.29 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.