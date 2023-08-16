Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

