Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,973 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,589,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,423 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.2 %

ECL opened at $181.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.70 and its 200 day moving average is $170.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

