Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,831 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

