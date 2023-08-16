Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Trading Down 1%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

About Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

