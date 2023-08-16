Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Down 11.7% in July

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

HE stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 30,126,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.