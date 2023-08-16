Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. Hawkins has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 11.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

