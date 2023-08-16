HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OpGen in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OpGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OpGen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OpGen Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 233.17% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

