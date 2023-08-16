HC Wainwright Comments on Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 326,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

