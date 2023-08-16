HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 353.72% from the stock’s current price.

Motus GI Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

