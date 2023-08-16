HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 236.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 6.1 %

SBEV stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 100.74% and a negative return on equity of 226.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

