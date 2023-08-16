HC Wainwright Weighs in on Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

KPRX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPRX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

