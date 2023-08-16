HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

HCI Group has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $283,986.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,277.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HCI Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCI Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HCI

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.