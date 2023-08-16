Head to Head Comparison: Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY – Get Free Report) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Central Energy Partners and Adams Resources & Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Adams Resources & Energy -0.22% -0.88% -0.25%

Risk and Volatility

Central Energy Partners has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Central Energy Partners and Adams Resources & Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Adams Resources & Energy has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.65%. Given Adams Resources & Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adams Resources & Energy is more favorable than Central Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Energy Partners and Adams Resources & Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adams Resources & Energy $2.88 billion 0.03 $3.49 million ($2.27) -15.43

Adams Resources & Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Central Energy Partners.

Summary

Adams Resources & Energy beats Central Energy Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Energy Partners

Central Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiary, Regional Enterprises, Inc., provides liquid bulk storage, trans-loading, and transportation services for hazardous chemicals and petroleum products in the United States. It transports hazardous liquid products, such as aluminum sulfate solution, hydrochloric and sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, aqua ammonia, sodium bisulfate, and fuel blends; and non-hazardous materials, including crude tall oil, No. 2 oil, No. 6 oil, asphalt additives, micro-c, and vacuum gas oil in the states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The company also offers tank storage and terminal services. As December 31, 2014, it had a fleet of 15 leased tractors, 5 owned tractors, and 36 tanker units for transportation services. Central Energy GP LLC serves as the general partner of Central Energy Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Rio Vista Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Central Energy Partners LP in December 2010. Central Energy Partners LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing. It purchases crude oil and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, Wyoming, and Louisiana; and owns and operates tractor-trailer rigs and maintains pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The company also transports liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt, and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States, and into Canada and Mexico; and operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, Freeport, Baton Rouge, St. Rose, Boutte, Sterlington, Jacksonville, Tampa, Atlanta, Augusta, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Arkansas, East St. Louis, Joliet, and Pennsylvania. In addition, it operates crude oil and condensate pipeline system, which connects the Eagle Ford Basin to the Gulf Coast waterborne market; and transports crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products on a for hire basis in the Eagle Ford basin. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

