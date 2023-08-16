Head to Head Contrast: Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) & MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLOW)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MicroCloud Hologram and Interlink Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interlink Electronics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.34%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Interlink Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $54.88 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 7.19 $1.26 million $0.09 108.22

Interlink Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats MicroCloud Hologram on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram



MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

About Interlink Electronics



Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

