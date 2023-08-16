Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $283.33

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.33 ($3.59) and traded as low as GBX 217.04 ($2.75). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.82), with a volume of 73,810 shares trading hands.
Headlam Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.56. The firm has a market cap of £177.69 million, a P/E ratio of 550.78 and a beta of 1.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Headlam Group news, insider Keith Edelman purchased 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £20,613.12 ($26,148.83). Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.
About Headlam Group
Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.
