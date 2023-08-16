HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Position Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. 53,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

