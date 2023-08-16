Hedera Price Hits $0.0652 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $317.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,973,901,272 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,961,032,305.20505 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06359041 USD and is down -11.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $345,118,056.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

