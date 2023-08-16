HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.82 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $2,926.21 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

