HEICO (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.55 and last traded at $136.36. Approximately 244,859 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $136.45.

HEICO Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

