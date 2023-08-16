Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.79), with a volume of 28684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.66).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Henry Boot Trading Up 0.4 %
Insider Transactions at Henry Boot
In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £27,297.07 ($34,627.77). 66.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Henry Boot
Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.
