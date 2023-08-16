Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.79), with a volume of 28684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Henry Boot

Henry Boot Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Henry Boot

The company has a market capitalization of £280.99 million, a P/E ratio of 836.00, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 229.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £27,297.07 ($34,627.77). 66.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Boot

(Get Free Report)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.