Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

